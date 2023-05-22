Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 22, 2023    Print

Commentary: It’s time to act on community college transfer programs
Insider Higher Ed

With the Supreme Court poised to end affirmative action, there has never been a better time to help community college students get into four-year colleges.

Enroll every 9th grader in a college course, says California’s incoming community college chancellor
EdSource

Just 6% of California students take a college course through dual enrollment their first year of high school. The time is now, says California’s incoming Community College Chancellor Sonya Christian, to make sure that all 436,192 of the state’s eighth graders will be automatically enrolled in a college course next fall.

House set to vote on repealing Biden’s student debt relief
Politico’s Weekly Education

House leaders are preparing to vote this week on legislation that would block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program and nullify the pause on federal student loan payments and interest.

More states are giving students more money to pay for community college
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

About 30 states already have some kind of tuition grant program.

Texas Senate approves bill to invest $430M in additional funding for community colleges
Austin American-Statesman

The Senate’s version of House Bill 8 would award money to colleges based on the number of students who earn “credentials of value,” complete at least 15 hours of courses and transfer to a four-year university, enroll in dual-credit courses, or take courses that “apply toward academic or workforce program requirements.”

Recruiting students for Construction Academy pilot program
New Bern Sun Journal

Craven Community College will introduce an eight-week, fee-waived Construction Academy to introduce students to various occupations and skills in the construction trades. Its is one of 10 community colleges in North Carolina to implement the program, which aims boost employment in the construction industry.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.