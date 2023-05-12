Quad-City Times (subscription required)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has sign the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Act, which includes an important role for community colleges.
WTOC
Hyundai and the Georgia college penned a new partnership aiming to get students trained to work at the automaker’s Bryan County plant.
Los Angeles Times
A proposal at Cerritos College and nearly two dozen others in the California Community College system are among a new generation of affordable housing projects aimed at bringing stability to underserved community college students, many of whom are under immense pressure to balance school and work, amid skyrocketing rent and other costs.