Headlines

By Daily Staff May 11, 2023    Print

Gov. Reynolds signs apprenticeship bill
Quad-City Times (subscription required)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has sign the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Act, which includes an important role for community colleges.

Savannah Technical College offering new electric vehicle production training program this summer
WTOC

Hyundai and the Georgia college penned a new partnership aiming to get students trained to work at the automaker’s Bryan County plant.

Community colleges push for more affordable housing. But will California pay for it?
Los Angeles Times

A proposal at Cerritos College and nearly two dozen others in the California Community College system are among a new generation of affordable housing projects aimed at bringing stability to underserved community college students, many of whom are under immense pressure to balance school and work, amid skyrocketing rent and other costs.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.