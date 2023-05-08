At Malcolm X College in Chicago, leaders took a close look at student data and realized that Black men were dropping out in far higher numbers than other segments of the student body. In response, they started a new mentoring program that pairs an instructor or other employee with two Black male students.
In stark contrast to traditional higher education learning models, the Nebraska college is designing programs that will reduce the amount of time a student will be in school to earn a credential that is industry recognized and transferrable to other learning institutions.
Community support and a full-time athletic director are the foundation needed to develop a successful sports program, two Northwest Arkansas Community College officials said after a fact-finding trip to an Iowa community college last month.