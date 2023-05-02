Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 2, 2023    Print

Ohio college leader disagrees with study calling community colleges ‘a waste of time’
WTOV

Eastern Gateway Community College President Michael Geoghegan disagrees with a recent Associated Press article that inferred community colleges are a “waste of time,” citing his own institution’s success with student transfer.

Tweaked North Carolina community colleges bill advances
WRAL

Changes to how North Carolina’s community college system is governed are proceeding again within the General Assembly after action on the legislation stalled last week.

Austin Community College starts cybersecurity degree to meet local demand
KXAN

This will be the Texas college’s fourth bachelor’s degree program. It will start this fall with up to 60 students.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.