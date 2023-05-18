Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month

In recognition, of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, CC Daily is publishing articles that discuss the challenges and celebrations of the more than 50 communities and cultures that are part of this broad population.

The visible trailblazer: Alone among many

The virtual campus dean at Maryland’s Montgomery College tells her story about immigrating from Indonesia, overcoming feeling alone and charting a leadership path that includes supporting others who face similar challenges.

Representation matters

Representation matters. It influences, it enables and it facilitates equity, justice and empowerment fully.

Advancing knowledge, visibility and alliances

Each of the more than 50 communities and cultures under the wide Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander umbrella has unique and dynamic voices that form and contribute to being part of the American identity.