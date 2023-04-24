Newsmakers

New CEO

Kathleen “Kat” Linaker will become president of Riverland Community College (Minnesota) on July 1.

Linaker served as vice president of academics at Western Technical College (Wisconsin) from 2018 to 2022. Previously, she was assistant vice president of academics and dean of STEM, health and natural sciences from 2016 to 2018 at Mohawk Valley Community College in New York, where she also served as dean of the Center for Life and Health Sciences and as a SUNY Guided Pathways state coach. Prior to that, Linaker served at D’Youville University (New York) as executive director of chiropractic programs and was a faculty member, and she continues to teach one diagnostic imaging course each spring as an adjunct.

“She is student-centered and is cognizant of the immense challenges many of our students must overcome to accomplish academic success and prepare for productive careers,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, said in a statement.

CEOs on the move

Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College (WCC), will serve as the 11th president of the North Carolina Community College System, which is the third largest system in the U.S., serving nearly 600,000 community college students each year through its 58 colleges.

“We know our community colleges need strong statewide leadership and dynamic future-forward approaches to business and workforce development and Dr. Cox is that leader,” Burr Sullivan, chair of the State Board of Community Colleges, said in a release.

Cox has led WCC since 2014 and previously led Alleghany County Schools as superintendent from 2005 to 2014. Prior to that, he was assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools and principal of Benton Heights Year-Round School in Union County.

Cox brings three decades of education experience to the position and has served since 2022 as head of the North Carolina Community College Presidents’ Association. Under his leadership, WCC has more than doubled its student completion rate from 25% to 55% percent over five years and developed a strategic plan seen as a national model for other institutions. The college also raised a record $20 million in funds for strategic initiatives and launched a fully endowed Wilkes Community College Education Promise program to provide a tuition-free college education for every graduating senior in its service area, according to the college.

“I’m excited and ready to lead this great system through a time of dynamic change and tremendous opportunity. North Carolina community colleges are the catalyst for workforce development and growth for our state, and now is the time for innovation, collaboration and partnerships,” Cox said in a release.

Chemene Crawford will become the next president of Washington’s Everett Community College (EvCC), pending completion of contract negotiations.

Crawford is currently president of North Seattle College, a position she has held for two years. She has served more than 30 years in higher education. Prior to North Seattle, she was an associate vice chancellor at Dallas College (Texas), where she also was vice president of student services and enrollment management. Over her career, Crawford also has served as vice president of student affairs, vice president of administrative operations, dean of student affairs and director of student financial services. in addition, Crawford worked for about 10 years in the California Community College system.

“EvCC is a beacon in the community and where many of our citizens come to create opportunity and change their lives,” Crawford said in a release. “During my visit with the college community, it was evident that there is a commitment to student success, academic excellence, and the values of equity, diversity, inclusion and community.”

Kudos

Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College in Massachusetts, has received the 2023 Idealist Award from Social Capital Inc. (SCI). The annual award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of SCI’s mission and strengthen communities through their vision, ability to bring diverse individuals together and dedicated service. Eddinger has led the state’s largest community college since 2013.

Jim Murdaugh, president of Tallahassee Community College (TCC) in Florida, has received the 2023 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction from the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. The award recognizes college presidents who have shown support for student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment and have taken an active interest in developing student leaders on campus. Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and can receive the award only once over the course of their careers.

“It means so much to have been nominated by our students,” Murdaugh said in a release. The college’s PTK chapter represents some of our highest-achieving and most engaged students on campus. They make TCC stronger, and it’s a privilege to support their success along with the rest of our student body.”

Karen VanDerhoof, executive vice president of business and finance at County College of Morris in New Jersey, is recognized as a 2023 Leader in Finance by NJBIZ, a New Jersey business journal. The award celebrates New Jersey’s financial executives who contribute to the success of their organizations as well as their community. At the college, VanDerhoof has managed more than $107 million in major renovations and expansions, implemented uniform contract management procedures, improved fiscal management through internal audits and more.

“County College of Morris is consistently recognized on the state and national levels for its fiscal stability, transparency, accuracy in reporting and strategic thinking due to the service of Karen,” said CCM President Anthony Iacono.

Appointments

José Dela Cruz has been selected as the next vice president of student affairs at Portland Community College in Oregon, effective July 10. He is currently dean of K-12 partnerships at Dallas College in Texas.

Jami Hinshaw is now dean for student engagement at Waubonsee Community College in Illinois. She previously was associate dean of students and Title IX coordinator at Claremont Graduate University.