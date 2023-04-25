Headlines

Two groups give $30M to community college initiative in bid to cut degree race gap
Detroit News

Two influential foundations are giving a southeast Michigan initiative to improve access to local community colleges about $30 million, the groups said Monday.

$10m donation to Holyoke Community College sets record, challenges norms
CommonWealth Magazine

While elite schools rake in huge donations, giving to the Massachusetts two-year college means “more bang for your buck,” say donors.

Are 2 instructors in a Washington community college class better than 1?
Seattle Times

I-BEST programs feature two teachers in the classroom: One provides job training and the other teaches basic skills in reading, math or English.

County College of Morris forges historical connection to Royal Guild of Rôtisseurs
Cuvée

Culinary arts students in County College of Morris’ new Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science Center, scheduled to open in fall 2024, will get to learn from modern-day rôtisseurs with a deep respect for history.

