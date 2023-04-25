Detroit News
Two influential foundations are giving a southeast Michigan initiative to improve access to local community colleges about $30 million, the groups said Monday.
CommonWealth Magazine
While elite schools rake in huge donations, giving to the Massachusetts two-year college means “more bang for your buck,” say donors.
Seattle Times
I-BEST programs feature two teachers in the classroom: One provides job training and the other teaches basic skills in reading, math or English.
Cuvée
Culinary arts students in County College of Morris’ new Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science Center, scheduled to open in fall 2024, will get to learn from modern-day rôtisseurs with a deep respect for history.