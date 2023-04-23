Headlines

In a tight labor market, technical training is everything
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis observes in its new “Beige Book” report notices that investment in technical training has increased in its district. The bank mentioned that community colleges are partnering with businesses and obtaining high-end equipment to better prepare workers.

Metro Detroit community colleges to get over $30 million investments
Detroit Free Press

The Ballmer Group and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will invest over $30 million in the Detroit Drives Degrees Community College Collaborative, an initiative of the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Legislators step in as trust erodes between community colleges, California State University
CalMatters

Cal State officials have argued that the applied fire management program at Feather River College duplicates a bachelor’s program at Cal Poly Humboldt, though Humboldt’s doesn’t yet exist. The two colleges are roughly 270 miles apart, a five and a half hour drive.

Oregon’s community colleges see enrollment rebound
OregonLive.com

Oregon’s pandemic-battered community colleges are seeing student enrollment rebound, but not necessarily among the same student groups they served before.

Teacher’s new graphic novel captures Covid’s impact on his students
The 74

Adam Bessie is a community college professor whose graphic novel Going Remote: A Teacher’s Journey traces Covid’s impact on marginalized students.

