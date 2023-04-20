Headlines

Commentary: Celebrating our nation’s community colleges
Homeroom, the blog of the U.S. Education Department

Amy Loyd, the U.S. Education Department’s assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education, discusses community colleges’ successes and the department’s plans to amplify those achievements.

North Carolina lawmakers move to take on new powers, over pleas from ex-governors of both parties
News & Observer

Over those objections from all five of the state’s living ex-governors, the North Carolina Senate advanced a bill Thursday stripping the governor of his power to appoint community college leaders as well as strengthening the power of the community college system president.

Gov. Cooper announces community college training partnership for work at EV-maker VinFast
WNCN

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and local leaders this week gathered at Central Carolina Community College where there’s an effort to train students for work at VinFast, a Vietnam-based company that produces electric vehicles.

Rural community colleges: Rising to the challenge
Inside Higher Ed

A new Aspen Institute report outlines how rural community colleges overcome their limitations to support student success.

