Amy Loyd, the U.S. Education Department’s assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education, discusses community colleges’ successes and the department’s plans to amplify those achievements.
Over those objections from all five of the state’s living ex-governors, the North Carolina Senate advanced a bill Thursday stripping the governor of his power to appoint community college leaders as well as strengthening the power of the community college system president.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and local leaders this week gathered at Central Carolina Community College where there’s an effort to train students for work at VinFast, a Vietnam-based company that produces electric vehicles.
A new Aspen Institute report outlines how rural community colleges overcome their limitations to support student success.