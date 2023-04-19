Headlines

April 19, 2023

Commentary: At St. Petersburg College, here’s how we’re getting graduates into jobs
Tampa Bay Times

We must continue to move quickly to adapt to industry changes so our students keep pace with the ever-changing demands of the 21st-century workforce, writes St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams.

Mitchell Technical College breaks ground on $10M ag power siesel program building
Mitchell Republic

One of the most popular and in-demand programs at the South Dakota college will soon get a major upgrade in facilities after school officials, state dignitaries and students and faculty broke ground on a $10 million building for the ag power diesel program.

Pennsylvania’s state universities, community colleges commit to joining forces to better serve students
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s 10 state universities and 15 community colleges have pledged to strengthen their relationship to make it easier for students to transfer between them.

Pierce College launches its first four-year degree, in biomanufacturing
Los Angeles Daily News

The Los Angeles Community College District this month celebrated the launch of a biomanufacturing education program at Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills designed to prepare students for, and bring fresh eyes to, this fast-growing career path.

Houston Community College to offer 1st bachelor’s programs starting this fall
ABC 13

The new four-year programs are applied technology in artificial intelligence and robotics and applied science in healthcare management.

Bucks County Community College to host expungement clinic
Bucks County Courier Times

During the clinic, Bucks County Community College paralegal students, under the supervision of attorneys from Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania, will assist people in determining if they are eligible to have prior arrests or convictions expunged from their records.

