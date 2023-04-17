Using augmented reality technology can positively impact a learner’s self-efficacy – that being the student’s learning capacity, writes the director of workforce and continuing education at Michigan’s Macomb Community College.
A bill sponsored by a Northwest Arkansas Community College official and signed into law last week makes it easier for a board of trustees to expand if a community college pursues new territory for its taxing district.
Jackson Trainer first thought that a new tech program emerging from Des Moines Area Community College just sounded too good to be true.
The best way to support undocumented students is to give them a place of their own for support.
We want job candidates who have the skills, experience and aptitude to do the work. We care much less about their degrees, writes Phil Blair, co-founder of Manpower Staffing.