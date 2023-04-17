Headlines

Commentary: Creative ways to address the skills gap
Evolllution

Using augmented reality technology can positively impact a learner’s self-efficacy – that being the student’s learning capacity, writes the director of workforce and continuing education at Michigan’s Macomb Community College.

Bill gives community college boards option to expand territories
Arkansas Online

A bill sponsored by a Northwest Arkansas Community College official and signed into law last week makes it easier for a board of trustees to expand if a community college pursues new territory for its taxing district.

Rep. Ro Khanna helps celebrate DMACC tech program aimed at diversifying the industry
Des Moines Register

Jackson Trainer first thought that a new tech program emerging from Des Moines Area Community College just sounded too good to be true.

Commentary: ‘Dreamers’ like us need our own resource centers on college campuses
Hechinger Report

The best way to support undocumented students is to give them a place of their own for support.

Commentary: Energy and attitude are must-have badges of honor
San Diego Union-Tribune

We want job candidates who have the skills, experience and aptitude to do the work. We care much less about their degrees, writes Phil Blair, co-founder of Manpower Staffing.

