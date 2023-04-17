Funding roundup

Lone Star College (LSC) is working with FedEx Freight to encourage more women to seek careers in the transportation industry.

With a $3,000 donation, FedEx Freight established three FedEx Freight Empower Women in Transportation Scholarships for LSC female students enrolled in the commercial driver’s license (CDL), industrial diesel technology or supply chain management programs. Recipients can use the funds to pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other education-related costs.

“Our industry is continually evolving, and women are at the forefront of driving change and delivering what’s next,” said Angela Bishop, FedEx Freight talent acquisition specialist.

California

Citrus College’s automotive technology program has received a $10,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association (GLANCDA).

With the donation, the automotive technology program will partner with Toyota Technician Training and Education Network (Toyota T-TEN) and GearWrench to purchase hand tools and toolboxes for two Citrus College Toyota T-TEN graduates. Both currently work at a GLANCDA-sanctioned dealership in the Los Angeles area.

GLANCDA has donated previously to the auto tech program, which has paid for laptops and related hardware, as well as software to help Citrus College students work with the technologically advanced programs found in many new vehicles.

Massachusetts

MassBay Community College received $735,000 in state funds to help students prepare for careers in healthcare. Eligible students will get tuition assistance for certain healthcare courses during the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

“For more than six decades, MassBay has been providing the education students of all ages and backgrounds need to fill the jobs of the emergent economy and to embark on sustainable careers,” said MassBay President David Podell. “These funds come at a time when the industries of MetroWest need skilled workers more than ever, so the timing is impeccable.”

Michigan

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has new state-of-the-art machinery thanks to a donation from ZOLLER Inc. The company donated nearly $250,000 in equipment that the college will use to train students in its advanced manufacturing lab.

ZOLLER’s gift is part of a multi-pronged investment in WCC and the future workforce, including a robust apprenticeship program with a direct path to hire and train four to six students per year for high-demand careers with the company.

“The donation is only one part of the equation. We want to help develop the curriculum and instructions, and have students visit our headquarters for live demos and technical presentations. We’re offering an accelerated journey that no other college is receiving,” said Michael Stepke training and development manager at ZOLLER.

Through the company’s new application engineer apprentice program, ZOLLER will cover tuition while providing employment with health and retirement benefits and additional weekly stipends, with a minimum commitment from the apprentice of two years of employment after graduation.

Ohio

At Eastern Gateway Community College, a $50,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education means more students will have the opportunity to earn a CDL.

“At Eastern Gateway, we help students earn their CDL, with a 99% employment rate upon graduation. With this grant, we will be able to put even more students first with an opportunity to further their career,” Brian D. Beckett, director of the college’s CDL workforce, said in a Mahoning Matters article.

Pennsylvania

Students at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, who are facing food and housing insecurity or in need of clothing, will soon benefit from a $30,000 grant awarded to the HACC Foundation’s Fund for Excellence for CARE (Consultation, Advocacy, Referrals and Empowerment) from FirstEnergy Corp.



Current HACC students will be able to request assistance through HACC’s CARE Center, a free resource that is a single-stop for nonacademic challenges, including food, housing and clothing.

“In calendar year 2022, the CARE Center provided food, housing and clothing resources to 451 HACC students. This number, along with the national studies, proves why this generous donation is so impactful,” said HACC President John J. “Ski” Sygielski.