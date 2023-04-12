Headlines

Community College Month: ‘We focus on removing barriers to success’
ACT blog

Q&A with Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges and a member of the ACT board of directors, regarding how community colleges can maintain and enhance their distinct service to students and communities, especially after the Covid pandemic.

Teachers and students in Washington call for more funding for community colleges
King5.com

Multiple rallies and walkouts were held across the state on Tuesday, where teachers and students called for more funding and higher teacher pay.

Texas community colleges eager for state funding revamp, would get hundreds of millions
Dallas Morning News

The effort has wide bipartisan support across both state chambers, along with the stamp of approval of the state’s 50 community college districts and several business organizations that are rooting for the move.

Calbright’s star is rising: California’s online community college is adding, keeping more students
CalMatters

California’s only fully online community college is no longer struggling for students as the state’s tiniest.

