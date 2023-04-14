April is Community College Month. And for the first time in four years, nearly 100 community college officials and students gathered at the Michigan State Capitol on Thursday asking for changes that will make their schools better.
The Los Angeles Community College District will begin offering adjunct professors health insurance based on them working one-third as much time as full-time employees.
Federal law has a special clause that allows students lacking a high school diploma to access financial aid money they would otherwise miss. Known as the Ability to Benefit, the provision opens up federal financial aid to adults without high school degrees who enroll in GED and college classes simultaneously.
The Texas House has okayed a bill to fund community colleges based on their performance.
Senate Bill 7 seeks to allow community colleges, area technical colleges and local district colleges to issue high school diplomas to students who complete the minimum high school graduation requirements of their local school districts.
Community colleges could soon be managed under separate boards of trustees instead of by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, under a bill heard by lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.
George Mason University is launching an Office of Community College Partnerships to expand the Mason Virginia Promise, a program that guarantees every Virginian the opportunity to earn a four-year degree or assistance to start a business.