By Daily Staff April 13, 2023    Print

Michigan community colleges rally at state capitol for positive changes
WILX

April is Community College Month. And for the first time in four years, nearly 100 community college officials and students gathered at the Michigan State Capitol on Thursday asking for changes that will make their schools better.

L.A. Community College District to increase adjuncts eligibility for health coverage
EdSource

The Los Angeles Community College District will begin offering adjunct professors health insurance based on them working one-third as much time as full-time employees.

Thousands of Californians are missing out on federal student aid
CalMatters

Federal law has a special clause that allows students lacking a high school diploma to access financial aid money they would otherwise miss. Known as the Ability to Benefit, the provision opens up federal financial aid to adults without high school degrees who enroll in GED and college classes simultaneously.

Texas House approves bill for performance-based community college funding
East Texas Radio

The Texas House has okayed a bill to fund community colleges based on their performance.

Colorado Senate OKs letting community colleges issue high school diplomas
Colorado Politics

Senate Bill 7 seeks to allow community colleges, area technical colleges and local district colleges to issue high school diplomas to students who complete the minimum high school graduation requirements of their local school districts.

Nevada community colleges may see new management
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Community colleges could soon be managed under separate boards of trustees instead of by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, under a bill heard by lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.

New Office of Community College Partnerships to support the Mason Virginia Promise
George Mason University

George Mason University is launching an Office of Community College Partnerships to expand the Mason Virginia Promise, a program that guarantees every Virginian the opportunity to earn a four-year degree or assistance to start a business.

