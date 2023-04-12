Reporter’s notebook

Drone Safety Day

Drone Safety Day

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Warren UAS, the unmanned systems program at Warren County Community College (New Jersey), are partnering for a three-day program April 27-29 to introduce the public to the fast-growing field of drone flight and to promote proper training and safe use of the aircraft.

The college’s UAS department has grown dramatically in the last few years, and two new facilities on campus now house the program, including a new robotics research center, according to the college. Drone operations are the fastest-growing segment of the aviation industry with nearly 900,000 aircraft now registered with the agency. About 530,000 are listed for recreational purposes and 338,000 for commercial use.

“This is a great opportunity for the public and people in the industry to come together and exchange fundamental information and new thinking about drones. Both experts and people hoping to gain familiarity with drones will be able to learn from the experts at the FAA and our staff about the latest technology and training available,” said Will Austin, president of Warren who is on sabbatical to further build the UAS program and pursue private funding related to the college’s growth.

CUNY to end mandatory Covid vaccinations

The City University of New York (CUNY) plans to end its emergency vaccination mandate for students, faculty and staff on the last day of the spring semester, which for most colleges is May 23. For Kingsborough, LaGuardia and Guttman community colleges, whose shorter semesters run on a different schedule, the mandate will end on June 16.

The decision to lift the vaccine mandate aligns CUNY with the federal government’s plan to let the public health emergency for Covid-19 expire in May, the system said.

“We are confident that this is the appropriate time for CUNY to lift the Covid vaccine requirement as a condition of enrollment or employment, though we continue to encourage all students, faculty and staff to stay up to date with vaccinations,” CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said in a release.

Tennessee No. 1 in FAFSA-filing rate

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) says FAFSA-filing rates among Tennessee Promise applicants has increased, making Tennessee the top state for FAFSA completion.

The FAFSA completion rate for Class of 2023 TN Promise applicants attending public high schools surpassed the prior year on March 1, the FAFSA-filing deadline for TN Promise eligibility. The completion rate for the Class of 2023 is 74.1%, increasing from 72.8% in 2022 or about 1,600 more students, according to the commission.

Tennessee currently ranks number one in the nation for FAFSA completion, THEC says, citing information from the Form Your Future National FAFSA Tracker that is sponsored by the National College Attainment Network.

This year also saw a record-breaking number of Tennessee Promise applicants, with 64,612 high school seniors applying for the program by the November 1 deadline. It is the largest applicant pool in the history of the program, the commission says.

New BSN program in Ohio

Ohio’s Rhodes State College will begin offering a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree this fall in response to the nursing shortage in the region affecting hospitals and a variety of healthcare facilities.

The BSN is the college’s first bachelor’s degree program. Rhodes is one of six two-year colleges in Ohio to offer a registered nursing-to-BSN program.

Applications for the program opened on April 2. The college already has 41 applicants for 30 seats, Rhodes State reports.

Determining the ROI for transfer pathways

There’s a new tool to help colleges and state partners strengthen transfer pathways.

Developed by the Institute for Higher Education Policy, HCM Strategists and rpk GROUP, the TransferBOOST Affordability Financial Tool calculates the potential financial return on investment to colleges and universities from increased student enrollment, retention and completion through transfer.

The tool and TransferBOOST (Bachelor’s Opportunity Options that are Straightforward and Transparent) is part of ECMC Foundation’s Catalyzing Transfer Initiative, an effort to increase the successful transfer of postsecondary credits and timely bachelor’s degree completion through equity-centered projects.

Serve on the Federal Reserve Board’s Community Advisory Council

The Federal Reserve Board announced is accepting applications from individuals who would like to join its Community Advisory Council, which advises the board on issues affecting consumers and communities.

The advisory group comprises a diverse group of experts and representatives of consumer and community development organizations and interests, including affordable housing, community and workforce development, small business, and asset and wealth building.

Applications received by June 9 will be considered for selection for terms beginning January 1, 2024.