Newsmakers

CEO kudos

Larry Johnson, president of CUNY Guttman Community College, is among the honorees on the Manhattan Power List. Presented by Schneps Media, the list recognizes the most influential individuals in the region. Honorees — who include politicians, community leaders, public advocates and others — are recognized for their commitment, impact and influence in Manhattan. In a brief Q&A, Johnson notes his best moment in business, his secret to success and his inspiration.

Appointments

Christopher Cano, a lieutenant with California’s El Monte Police Department, has been hired as the Riverside Community College District chief of police.

Colman “Colm” Joyce will become vice president of student affairs at Oregon’s Lane Community College, effective June 1. He has more than 20 years of higher education experience, having worked in student affairs at institutions including the University of New Orleans, Oregon Health and Science University, Clark College and the American University of Afghanistan.