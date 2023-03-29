KENS5
St. Philip’s College provides industry training and certifications while students get degrees. Workforce leaders say that training is needed in the labor pool.
Radio Iowa
The number of students who took an Iowa community college course while in high school increased by around 6% in the past school year.
Star Tribune
The pilot program at Dakota County Technical College, paid for with $250,000 in American Rescue Plan money, aims to give people a chance to build career skills and help local employers fill in-demand jobs.