Texas leaders hope change in community college funding could address skills gap in the workforce
St. Philip’s College provides industry training and certifications while students get degrees. Workforce leaders say that training is needed in the labor pool.

Number of high school students taking community college courses rebounds after pandemic
The number of students who took an Iowa community college course while in high school increased by around 6% in the past school year.

Tuition-free Dakota County college program offers lessons for helping low-income students
The pilot program at Dakota County Technical College, paid for with $250,000 in American Rescue Plan money, aims to give people a chance to build career skills and help local employers fill in-demand jobs.

