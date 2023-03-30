Funding roundup

With a $350,000 grant, Kellogg Community College (KCC) will help revitalize the emergency medical services workforce in Michigan.

The Emergency Medical Services Workforce grant, awarded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will cover the full cost of KCC paramedic certificate program training for up to 18 students enrolling in the 2023-24 Paramedic Academy.

The scholarships will save new paramedic students up to $15,000 each in academic program costs. The grant also will provide up to $1,300 to pay for assistive supports, such as gas and transportation, childcare and uniforms.

The grant also covers EMS training facility upgrades and a dedicated program “navigator” to offer coaching and counseling services.

“By expanding our program offerings and providing additional support services for students, we can help address the critical shortage of paramedics statewide and provide students with the training they need to succeed in this high-demand field,” said Tonya Forbes, vice president for instruction at KCC.

Alabama

Gadsden State Community College will receive a portion of a $1.5 million grant shared by organizations in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. The funding comes from the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.

Gadsden State’s skills training division will offer programs funded through the Strengthening Families through Workforce Development Fatherhood Initiative grant and the Empowering Families Scholarship.

The Fatherhood Initiative provides programs such as workshops and counseling to promote and facilitate active parenting by non-custodial parents. The Empowering Families Scholarship provides funding for eligible parents to participate in skills training programs.

Maryland

Hagerstown Community College (HCC) will use a new $250,000 grant to prepare more people for careers in the transportation/logistics and allied health sectors.

The grant is from the Tri-County Council of Western Maryland for the Maryland Rural Economic Development Fund. The funding will allow HCC to deliver technical assistance, training and career placement assistance. The focus will be on supporting under-represented populations – including women, justice-involved individuals and English-language learners – seeking to upskill into high-demand and well-paid employment.

Massachusetts

A new generation of aviation mechanics will fly high at Cape Cod Community College thanks to a new grant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that the college’s aviation maintenance technology (AMT) program has received a $463,594 Aviation Workforce Development Grant.

The funds will help to grow a certified AMT track for students starting in their junior year of high school and to develop a National Center for Aerospace and Transportation Technologies/Aircraft Electronics Technician Avionics Certification program that will produce 24 to 48 certified avionics technicians annually.

Cape Cod Community College’s aviation maintenance technology program, housed at Plymouth Municipal Airport, is the only program of its kind in southeastern Massachusetts. (Photo: 4Cs)

New York

The LaGuardia Community College film training program has received $205,000 from the New York Entertainment Workforce Diversity Grant Program, which aims to spark job creation and training programs for New York’s motion picture and television industry.

“The film and television industry is an important sector of New York’s economy that provides good jobs to tens of thousands of residents throughout the state,” said Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development. “We are committed to ensuring that all New Yorkers, especially those who traditionally have been left behind, are able to get sought-after skills and training and excel in New York.”

LaGuardia’s film training program will serve 40 unemployed and underemployed individuals offering a three-pronged training program that will match participants’ skill set to job opportunities, align training to the needs of local regional employers and embed counseling and advisement throughout the program. The program will run two cohorts of 20 students each focusing on training for entry-level employment film production assistance in electrical, grip or prop design.

Washington

The Everett Community College-based Poetry Northwest has received a $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant. Poetry Northwest is part of the college’s written arts program.

The funding will support production of its magazine. It also will help to showcase Indigenous voices with the Native Poets Torchlight Series, which spotlights a Native American poet on Poetry Northwest’s website, and will support an ongoing collaborative initiative, the James Welch Prize.

Poetry Northwest also received an Everett Cultural Arts Commission grant for 2023, along with another sustaining grant from the Amazon Literary Partnerships. Together these three grants will ensure another year of print and digital publishing, and help the magazine expand its national presence.