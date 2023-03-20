Students who study at community colleges or opt to learn online are getting educational opportunities they might otherwise miss, or perhaps could not afford at traditional schools.
Several years of data from Central Oregon Community College show that Oregon Promise students who took part in the school’s mandatory “first year experience” were more likely to stay in school and had better first-term grades than their peers who didn’t receive the grant.
College students who could benefit from a proposal in Massachusetts to cover the entire cost of community college for all Massachusetts residents over 25 years old give their perspective on the plan.
STEM Fest, which featured more than 100 hands-on interactive STEM activities and exhibits by St. Clair County Community College, Michigan Tech Mind Trekkers, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and the Leslie Science and Nature Center, drew thousands of attendees.