By Daily Staff March 16, 2023    Print

Get paid to enroll in college? Yes, it’s for real at some community colleges
WGBH

Elizabeth Smith, a stay-at-home mom of six in southern Vermont, recently re-enrolled in school when the Community College of Vermont made an offer she couldn’t refuse: $3,500 a semester deposited in her bank account, no strings attached.

Tension ignites over community college proposals
Idaho Ed News

Three bills relating to the turbulence at North Idaho College are on their way through the state legislature.

Danville Community College sees enrollment increase this spring
WSET

The Virginia college has seen a 6% increase this spring, which it credits to providing high-quality education and support services, more workforce-related programs and the expansion of online course offerings.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.