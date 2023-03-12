In the debate surrounding student loan forgiveness, one of the top issues raised by both supporters and detractors is how to prevent student debt from ticking up again. The Biden administration offered at least a partial answer in its budget proposal unveiled last week, but if history is any indication they’ll have trouble making it a reality.
Using Pell grants to cover high school students’ dual-enrollment costs “would be an inappropriate expansion of the federal government,” says House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina).
Today, about 50% of students in the Los Angeles Community College District are still remote. Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez said the goal is to reduce that further and get more people back on campus, but he promises Zoom will never go away. It has to be a balance.
Some community colleges across the St. Louis region are gearing up to expand educational programs for advanced manufacturing with the help of a $25 million federal Build Back Better challenge grant that St. Louis won last year. Local business leaders expect advanced manufacturing to grow into one of the region’s critical industries.
Modesto Junior College’s School of Public Safety is trying to get back to the days when it had everything it needed to train firefighters and emergency medical services students on modern equipment. Federal funding is helping it do so.