From dual enrollment to course sharing, these 4 moves can help you save big on college costs
CNBC

Some of the best — and often underrated — options for high schoolers eyeing postsecondary education.

The first of its kind National Community College Research Alliance launches
EdNC

Participants included those from research centers across the country, such as the Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research, Center for Community College Student Engagement and Community College Research Center, as well as individual researchers whose work involves providing decision-makers with the information needed to advance the efforts of community colleges.

Hawkeye Community College $35M bond issue referendum passes with 75% approval
The Courier

Voters overwhelmingly favored Hawkeye Community College’s $35 million general obligation bond referendum this week in support of three future facility projects that come with expectations of bolstering Iowa’s workforce and addressing community needs.

