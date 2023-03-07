A company with a significant student loan refinancing business is suing the federal government to end its moratorium on federal student loan payments, calling it “an illegal overreach of power.”
Students who choose the technical college route often find themselves waiting months and even years to get into the program they choose.
During a visit to Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, first lady Jill Biden made a case for the value of community colleges, boasted of her husband’s achievements in investing in the nation’s infrastructure and spoke about how students at institutions like Ivy Tech can fill the jobs created by that infrastructure.
State Rep. Dave Vella has introduced a new bill that could add more police and fire personnel locally through a two-year program at community colleges like Rock Valley College.
With funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant program, a new business resource center has launched within the Kern Center at Terra State Community College in Ohio.