Lawsuit filed to end student loan payment pause
USA Today

A company with a significant student loan refinancing business is suing the federal government to end its moratorium on federal student loan payments, calling it “an illegal overreach of power.”

‘In the end, it’s worth it’: Students wait years for spot in Wisconsin technical college programs
WLUK

Students who choose the technical college route often find themselves waiting months and even years to get into the program they choose.

Jill Biden champions community college education during Valparaiso visit
NWI.com

During a visit to Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, first lady Jill Biden made a case for the value of community colleges, boasted of her husband’s achievements in investing in the nation’s infrastructure and spoke about how students at institutions like Ivy Tech can fill the jobs created by that infrastructure.

New Illinois bill could recruit more local first responders through community college program
WIFR

State Rep. Dave Vella has introduced a new bill that could add more police and fire personnel locally through a two-year program at community colleges like Rock Valley College.

Terra State’s business resource center offers mentorship to small businesses
WTOL

With funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant program, a new business resource center has launched within the Kern Center at Terra State Community College in Ohio.

