Western Dakota Technical College is studying how to leverage aquaponics to locally deliver a wide variety of crops and fish.
Only when I finally attended community college did I feel that maybe I could be a successful college student, writes Brandi Perri, an assistant professor of sociology at Massachusetts Bay Community College.
Onondaga Community College is gearing up to train more nurses, surgical technicians and other health workers to ease the severe labor shortage crippling central New York hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers.
To stem the tide, New York’s Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Community College are trying different approaches to connect with and attract students in different demographics.
Programs to retain students are desperately needed, given Massachusetts’ low rate of community college completion — particularly among minority students.
The Iowa college’s sustainable construction and design program to help build “net-zero energy homes” from start to finish is gaining attention.