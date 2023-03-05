Headlines

Meals on Wheels and Western Dakota Technical College use fish to bring produce to the community
Western Dakota Technical College is studying how to leverage aquaponics to locally deliver a wide variety of crops and fish.

Commentary: Community college started me toward my PhD
Only when I finally attended community college did I feel that maybe I could be a successful college student, writes Brandi Perri, an assistant professor of sociology at Massachusetts Bay Community College.

Onondaga Community College plans $32M health school expansion to shore up healthcare workforce
Onondaga Community College is gearing up to train more nurses, surgical technicians and other health workers to ease the severe labor shortage crippling central New York hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers.

Local community colleges working to stem tide of declining enrollment
To stem the tide, New York’s Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Community College are trying different approaches to connect with and attract students in different demographics.

Editorial: Community college grant program shows early success
Programs to retain students are desperately needed, given Massachusetts’ low rate of community college completion — particularly among minority students.

Hawkeye Community College’s revolutionary program makes difference in construction landscape
The Iowa college’s sustainable construction and design program to help build “net-zero energy homes” from start to finish is gaining attention.

