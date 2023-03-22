Funding roundup

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was at LaGuardia Community College/CUNY on March 14 to announce $5.5 million in funding across Queens’ City University of New York (CUNY) colleges.

LaGuardia will receive $2 million to modernize and expand training facilities for students preparing for the healthcare workforce. The facilities provide hands-on education and skills-building for the college’s nursing, paramedic, EMT and other healthcare majors that require specialized equipment.

“The $2 million from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is a tremendous contribution towards ‘3,000 Heroes,’ our initiative to rebuild New York City’s healthcare workforce following the pandemic, by training and graduating 3,000 frontline healthcare workers by 2027,” said LaGuardia President Kenneth Adams.

Queensborough Community College will receive $1 million for locker room upgrades.

Arizona

Central Arizona College (CAC) has received gifted property from Dorie S. Goldman and Ronald M. Pearlstein that it will use to establish three endowments: the Gold-Pearl Literary Arts and Languages Division Fund, Gold-Pearl Transfer Scholarship and Gold-Pearl Undergraduate Academic Scholarship.

The Gold-Pearl Literary Arts and Languages Division fund will provide up to $15,000 annually to support programs and initiatives, humanities-related extracurricular activities and faculty development directly related to the literary arts and languages academic division at CAC.

Through the Gold-Pearl Transfer Scholarship, $5,000 each year will be awarded to a CAC graduate who is transferring to pursue a four-year degree in humanities or the social/behavioral sciences.

And the Gold-Pearl Undergraduate Academic Scholarship fund will support students who are members of underrepresented ethnic groups, first-generation students or foster youth. They must have declared a major in the communications and English pathways or the social and behavioral/sciences pathways.

Dorie Goldman was a CAC professor from 2001 to 2012 and a division chair of the communications department for two years.

California

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) will soon be distributing emergency basic-needs grants to financially struggling students, thanks to a $50,000 gift from the Molina Family Foundation.

The donation will fund emergency grants of up to $500 per student to help keep unexpected major expenses from derailing their education and provide transportation support, such as bus or trolley passes, and gas cards to ensure that students can get to work and school.

Colorado

A $4.9 million U.S. Department of Labor grant is funding a micro-pathways project led by a consortium of Colorado community colleges and Education Design Lab.

Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Denver and Pueblo Community College are working with Education Design Lab to create six micro-pathways in the health and IT sectors to address the critical talent shortages in those fields. The project’s primary focus is on learners of color and those identifying as ethnically Hispanic or Latinx – the largest underserved population in Colorado.

“This model will help us better meet the needs of today’s learners and foster a skilled workforce for these two critical industries,” said Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia.

* * *

The Arapahoe Community College (ACC) automotive service technology program has received a $80,498 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Workforce Development Grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The grant will allow ACC to acquire state-of-the-art simulation equipment for the training and upskilling of up to 40 students and/or currently employed automotive service industry technicians. Training will cover safety procedures, operations and the diagnosis and servicing of electric vehicles.

South Carolina

Florence-Darlington Technical College has received a $16,666 donation from Blanchard Machinery for the college’s diesel technology/Caterpillar dealer service technician program. The gift is part of the ongoing support that the three Carolina Caterpillar dealers give each year to support the program.

“This gift will ensure the program has the technology needed to support the rapidly changing advancements associated with our diverse business,” said Katherine Blanchard Whittle, Blanchard Machinery’s community and employee relations director.

Ohio

A $1 million donation from Grange Insurance to Columbus State Community College will boost the Columbus Promise program, ensuring equitable access to college for more students.

“Creating a path for these talented future leaders will boost central Ohio’s diverse talent population, helping us build a more inclusive environment for all,” said Grange Insurance President & CEO John Ammendola.

The donation also supports emergency financial assistance for students and the college’s Taste the Future fundraiser.