A new bill introduced in California focuses on providing college access to low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border. It would create a pilot program allowing them to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association.
In Missouri, St. Louis County jail detainees can now take college credit courses through St. Louis Community College. Inmates who have a high school diploma can take up to two classes a semester and earn three credits for each eight-week session.
Heartland Community College is expanding its Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) program this fall. The two-year program, which serves students ages 18 to 28 with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as other learning challenges, will add a third year, providing students with more courses, including professionalism, transition to college/basic skills and social-emotional development.