Funding roundup

Indian River State College (IRSC) has received a $1.9 million award from the Florida Department of Education as part of the Florida College System PIPELINE program.

PIPELINE (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) funding rewards performance and excellence among nursing education programs at Florida College System institutions and school district postsecondary technical career centers.

This fall, the IRSC School of Nursing will move to new facilities at the college’s Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. The project significantly expands learning environments for students enrolled in IRSC nursing programs. The new spaces include state-of-the-art nursing classrooms and simulated clinical settings.

Arkansas

Students in Black River Technical College’s machine tool technology program will benefit from a $12,500 grant from the Gene HAAS Foundation. The funds will go toward student tuition, National Incident Management System testing and student memberships in SkillsUSA.

Illinois

City Colleges of Chicago and Malcolm X College have received a total of $1.5 million in congressional earmark funds that will support special initiatives aimed at student retention and completion.

City Colleges will receive $500,000 to support programs encouraging high school seniors to pursue a college education. And Malcolm X College’s $1 million allocation will support students in the EMT program and increase program participation for women and students of color who are underrepresented in the field. Some of the funds also will go toward the purchase of new equipment.

Wright College (also part of the City Colleges of Chicago) and its partner, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), received a $500,000 Alfred P. Sloan Foundation grant to create pathways for students of color to pursue graduate-level education in science and technology.

Over two to three years, the partnership will provide Wright College’s Black, Indigenous and Latinx students with early exposure to STEM programs beyond a bachelor’s degree at UIUC.

Michigan

A $1.38 million National Science Foundation grant renewal for Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will support STEM students.

The funding will help WCC expand efforts to recruit talented, economically disadvantaged students for the STEM Scholars cohort program. Students in the program pursuing STEM-based associate degrees with the intent to transfer to a four-year institution would receive two years of scholarship support.

The college’s STEM Scholars model includes a three-week summer intensive designed to support and build confidence through success coaching, mentoring, peer tutoring, critical thinking and leadership activities, and communication and skill-building workshops, as well as summer experiential opportunities.

WCC and Mott Community College are sub-awardees of a larger six-year grant issued to Michigan State University that became effective this semester.

Nebraska

Northeast Community College is one of three colleges in Nebraska to share in a $3.6 million grant to assist school districts that are experiencing a shortage of nurses in schools. The grant comes from the Covid-19 Crisis Response Workforce Cooperative Agreement, which awarded the funding to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The college is partnering with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Methodist College on the Nebraska Nursing Student School Health Initiative. The goal is to develop a pipeline program to place nursing students and graduate nurses not currently working in school health settings.

Through the program, nursing students will be placed in K-12 schools across the state and will have access to a broad overview of public health issues at the local level.

North Carolina

The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Rowan-Cabarrus Community College a $12,000 grant to assist students enrolled in manufacturing, machining and engineering-related programs. Funds will support scholarships, National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credentialing and department sponsorships.

Over the past six years, the Haas Foundation has funded more than $60,000 in scholarships to Rowan-Cabarrus students, covering the majority of the cost of their attendance.

Tennessee

Cleveland State Community College received a $1,000 donation from The Harry S. Truman Club for the John and Charlotte Bivens Scholarship. The donation was given in honor of Craig Bivens for his 30 years of public service. Bivens retired in 2000 after serving as city planner for the City of Cleveland for 24 years.