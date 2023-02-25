Celebrating Black History Month

CC Daily published in February a series of articles that celebrates Black History Month by recognizing the contribution of historically Black colleges and predominately Black institutions in the history of our nation’s community colleges and the successes of the students that they serve.

* * *

Black history woven into its fabric

Started in 1851 as a school to educate freed African American girls, the University of the District of Columbia – the nation’s only historically Black urban land grant university – expanded to include a community college in 2009 to meet a growing demand for affordable education and job training.

‘Nursing Flex’ caters to working nurses

A South Carolina community college started a program to help practical nurses become registered nurses more quickly. In five years, the number of minority graduates jumped to more than 50% of its associate-degree nursing class.

A look back at a special college in Texas

St. Philip’s College started in 1898 as a Texas church school where a small group of African American girls learned marketable skills – cooking, sewing and caring for the sick.

Black History Month: A time for reflection, assessment

When developing programs and initiatives to promote equitable outcomes, colleges should ensure they are also providing adequate social support, not in place of, but alongside academic and student services support.

Teaching while Black: My story

A professor shares a personal story that sheds light on the trauma associated with events such as the death of Tyre Nichols and offers her list of self-imposed “musts” as a teacher.