Oregon Promise did create a jump in community college enrollment at the start. Some 29% of the class of 2016 enrolled in community college after graduation, an increase of 3 percentage points from the year before. But that hasn’t held. By 2018, college-going numbers were back to the pre-promise range. They’ve fallen steeply since the onset of the Covid pandemic, when colleges going online and a hot labor market propelled high school graduates straight into the workforce.
Senate Bill 84 would allow Colorado adjuncts to qualify for forgiveness of federally backed college loans. The bill makes a minor change to state law to better calculate how much work adjunct faculty perform in a semester.
Western Wyoming Community College teamed up with Rocky Mountain Power and the state of Wyoming to create a powerline technology program this past fall – it is the only one in the state. It preps students to get apprenticeships to become a journeyman that works on powerlines. They can make upwards of $200,000 annually.
Three million dollars in federal money will fund a clean room at Raritan Valley Community College as part of its Workforce Training Center program to train future employees in central New Jersey’s growing life sciences manufacturing industry.