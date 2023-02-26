Headlines

Oregon’s tuition-free community college program has failed to deliver on multiple goals
The Oregonian/OregonLive

Oregon Promise did create a jump in community college enrollment at the start. Some 29% of the class of 2016 enrolled in community college after graduation, an increase of 3 percentage points from the year before. But that hasn’t held. By 2018, college-going numbers were back to the pre-promise range. They’ve fallen steeply since the onset of the Covid pandemic, when colleges going online and a hot labor market propelled high school graduates straight into the workforce.

For part-time college faculty, Colorado bill offers some relief. What about the larger problem?
Chalkbeat Colorado

Senate Bill 84 would allow Colorado adjuncts to qualify for forgiveness of federally backed college loans. The bill makes a minor change to state law to better calculate how much work adjunct faculty perform in a semester.

A southwest Wyoming community college preps for the expanding energy industry
Wyoming Public Media

Western Wyoming Community College teamed up with Rocky Mountain Power and the state of Wyoming to create a powerline technology program this past fall – it is the only one in the state. It preps students to get apprenticeships to become a journeyman that works on powerlines. They can make upwards of $200,000 annually.

Workforce Training Center at Raritan Valley Community College getting $3M expansion
Courier News

Three million dollars in federal money will fund a clean room at Raritan Valley Community College as part of its Workforce Training Center program to train future employees in central New Jersey’s growing life sciences manufacturing industry.

