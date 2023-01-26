Headlines

January 26, 2023

Gretchen Whitmer: Expand Michigan Reconnect program for community college
Bridge Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Michigan lawmakers to expand the state’s tuition-free community college program known as Michigan Reconnect by lowering its minimum age from 25 years old to 21.

Online gaming bill would support 2-year college tuition
New Hampshire Union Leader

Legalizing online betting could generate enough profit to offer free tuition for income-eligible New Hampshire students to attend two-year colleges, advocates said this week.

Columbus State Community College to open $3.5M campus child care center this fall
Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio college’s center will have capacity for nearly 100 children.

Technical colleges support tuition freeze
KELO

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education this week requested a tuition freeze at the legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.