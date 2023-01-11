The Oregon college collects data to determine which new programs to launch and which are no longer needed. It takes a while to build data literacy and ensure it’s embedded in all areas of the institution.
The downtown Wichita, Kansas, building was once known as Henry’s department store. Today, it’s called the National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education building and features five culinary lab kitchens, a roof-top event venue and an open-to-the-public food hall with the Envision bistro on the first floor.
Funding for Proposition 98 in 2023-24 would be $1.5 billion less than appropriated last year.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is sponsoring a new award to recognize high school teachers and guidance counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.
Students assigned to corequisite mathematics courses – college-level courses with academic support – instead of prerequisite remedial courses, were 50% more likely to complete associate degrees within three years and twice as likely to complete bachelor’s degrees within five years as compared to students assigned to remedial courses, according to a new study from Trinity College in Connecticut.