Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki December 15, 2022 Print Photos from AACC-member colleges. Piedmont Virginia Community College built a cozy course cabin to assist students with enrolling and registering for the upcoming spring semester. The “cabin” is complete with scenic views of snow-capped mountains, a fireplace and a hot cocoa station. (Photos: PVCC) Mike Flores, chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District, announces the expansion of the Texas college’s tuition-free AlamoPROMISE program, which launched in 2019. AlamoPROMISE will serve 20 school districts and partners and 73 San Antonio-area high schools and programs. (Photo: Alamo Colleges) A graduating student’s decorated cap at the fall commencement at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. (Photo: HACC) Ty Stone (left), president of Cleveland State Community College, and Tennessee Board of Regents member Danni Varlan, prepare for the college’s fall commencement ceremony. (Photo: CSCC) Students in Houston Community College Central’s digital arts class showcase their wearable 3D shoes for their final grade. (Photo: Houston Community College) Each fall, Hagerstown Community College’s Internship and Job Services Office holds a clothing drive to collect professional clothing and accessories that are made available, free of charge, to students who are preparing for internships and employment opportunities. (Photo: HCC)