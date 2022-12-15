Snapshots

By Matthew Dembicki December 15, 2022    Print

Photos from AACC-member colleges.

Piedmont Virginia Community College built a cozy course cabin to assist students with enrolling and registering for the upcoming spring semester. The “cabin” is complete with scenic views of snow-capped mountains, a fireplace and a hot cocoa station. (Photos: PVCC)
Mike Flores, chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District, announces the expansion of the Texas college’s tuition-free AlamoPROMISE program, which launched in 2019. AlamoPROMISE will serve 20 school districts and partners and 73 San Antonio-area high schools and programs. (Photo: Alamo Colleges)

A graduating student’s decorated cap at the fall commencement at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. (Photo: HACC)
Ty Stone (left), president of Cleveland State Community College, and Tennessee Board of Regents member Danni Varlan, prepare for the college’s fall commencement ceremony. (Photo: CSCC)
Students in Houston Community College Central’s digital arts class showcase their wearable 3D shoes for their final grade. (Photo: Houston Community College)
Each fall, Hagerstown Community College’s Internship and Job Services Office holds a clothing drive to collect professional clothing and accessories that are made available, free of charge, to students who are preparing for internships and employment opportunities. (Photo: HCC)
SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.