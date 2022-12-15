Newsmakers

Obituary

John E. Ravekes, former president of Dundalk and Essex community colleges in Maryland, passed away on November 9 at age 84.

When Ravekes was named in 1970 as the founding president of Dundalk Community College (DCC) — now the Dundalk Campus of Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) — he was the youngest community college president in the country at age 32. At DCC, Ravekes established special programs for veterans, seniors and students with disabilities.

“He provided the vision, dedication and perseverance that enabled [DCC] to grow from conducting classes in a former church and the local YMCA to a fully funded, accredited institution with a dedicated campus providing a range of 2-year degrees and certifications,” according to his obituary.

Prior to becoming president, Ravekes served as acting dean and dean of students for four years and also taught philosophy part-time at Essex Community College, now CCBC Essex. Earlier in his career, he was dean of men at Southern Illinois University and director of administrative services at Diablo Valley College (California).

In 1981, Ravekes became president of Essex Community College. There he established programs such as computer-aided design, expanded exchange and training opportunities in Latin America and Europe, and facilitated occupational training at off-campus locations. He retired from Essex in 1991.

Ravekes was passionate about the arts, travel and sports, helping to make DCC’s Dundalk Community Theatre a local arts center. In 1995, the college named the theater in his honor. Ravekes also traveled the world, visiting all seven continents, including Antarctica when he was in his 70s.

Appointments

Kristine Strickland, chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College (FTCC) in Louisiana, has been selected to serve on the Committee of 100 for Economic Development. The organization is Louisiana’s Business Roundtable, which promotes public policy to make the state more competitive by attracting and retaining business and industry. Building public-private partnerships and increasing economic and workforce development are among Strickland’s focus areas at FTCC, according to a release.

Michelle Fischthal has been selected by the San Diego Community College District for a newly created position of vice chancellor, institutional innovation and effectiveness. She begins on February 1. Fischthal is currently vice president of instructional services at the district’s College of Continuing Education.

Pamela Fuertes is the new dean of Miami Dade College‘s (MDC) Miguel B. Fernandez Family School of Global Business, Trade & Transportation. Fuertes, an alumna of the Florida college, has served as executive director of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at MDC since 2019.