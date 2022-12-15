‘I’m still motivated to keep going’: Fraudulent for-profit colleges force students to start over

Spectrum News 1

La’Teesah Love-Minor is among the many students defrauded by the defunct for-profit Corinthian Colleges. She’s now 31 years old and has gone back to school again to study business and entrepreneurship at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

What is community college’s role in the student debt crisis

AL DIA

Considering that 67% of current college students said they were concerned about paying their tuition bill, can free public higher education be a solution?

Nursing shortage to be addressed in Baltimore County with scholarships in underserved communities

CBS Baltimore

St. Joseph Medical Center, Baltimore County and the Community College of Baltimore (CCBC) have partnered to jumpstart the Public Health Pathways Program, which will fully cover tuition for CCBC’s certified nursing assistant program.

Springfield Technical Community College, high schools to launch STEM technical career program

MassLive.com

Collaborating with two high schools, the Massachusetts college is starting a program designed to get high school students into technical careers in business, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.

Kirkwood Community College survey shows concern among workforce candidate pool

KCRG

The survey by the Iowa college indicates employers are concerned about the skills of candidates, the small labor pool, and recruitment and retention struggles. It shows that the absence of soft skills, such as work ethic and communication skills, was of particular concern.