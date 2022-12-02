Newsmakers

New CEO

Summer DeProw will serve as the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College (UA-PTC), effective January 1. She is currently provost/vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the college.

DeProw previously was assistant vice chancellor for assessment and accreditation at Arkansas State University (ASU) and also served there as director of assessment. Prior to ASU, DeProw held several positions at Williams Baptist College, including associate professor, business department chair and assistant director for outcomes assessment.

Obituary

Edward H. Wilson, Jr., who served for 15 years as president of Wayne Community College (WCC) in North Carolina, passed away on November 23 at age 78. He served as the college’s fourth president from 1992 to 2007, and previously was its educational development officer and associate vice president for instructional services from 1973 to 1980. Wilson also held positions at other institutions, including executive vice president at the North Carolina Department of Community Colleges and president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College.

WCC noted in a release that Wilson was involved in civic and community organizations in the county and in state and national educational organizations, ranging from the Boy Scouts of America’s Tuscarora Council and the Wayne County Economic Development Commission, to the American Association of Community Colleges and North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents.

Wilson also garnered many accolades over his career, including the 2007 Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals District 12 Administrator of the Year in 2007, and the North Carolina Community College President of the Year Award in 2004.

“Dr. Wilson set an example that is rigorous for any successor to follow, from his community involvement, particularly with economic development organizations, to the way he enabled the expansion of technology in both instruction and services on the WCC campus,” said WCC President Patricia A. Pfeiffer, who started her career at WCC 28 years ago under Wilson’s leadership.

Appointments

Cesar Maldonado, chancellor of the Houston Community College System, has been named to a key leadership group organized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to increase the Hispanic community’s access to USDA education and employment programs. The USDA-HACU Leadership Group advises USDA on matters related to partnerships between USDA and Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). The group comprising USDA and HACU executives aims to help Hispanic-serving institutions and Hispanic-serving school districts learn about USDA programs and services.

Dana Calland is the new chief academic officer at Maysville Community & Technical College (MCTC) in Kentucky. She has been with MCTC since 1991 and currently is associate dean of academic services, transfer coordinator, professor of mathematics and Maysville Campus director.

Anthony “Tonie” Campbell is now dean of athletics, kinesiology and health education at Cuyamaca College in California. Campbell, a bronze medal winner in the 110-meter high hurdles at the 1988 Summer Olympics and a member of the U.S. Olympic Teams in 1980, 1984 and 1988, comes from Southwestern College, where he most recently was interim assistant athletic director.

Cody Fino has been named executive director of workforce partnerships at the Community College of Rhode Island. He previously was the college’s director of industry partnerships.

Jane Johnson Vottero is now director of marketing and strategic communications at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts. She previously served for 21 years at Springfield College in various posts, including manager of editorial services, publications director, director of executive communications, and, most recently, editorial director.