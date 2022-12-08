Enrollment at Wisconsin technical colleges grows by more than 10%

Wisconsin Public Radio

All of the state’s 16 technical colleges saw enrollment gains during the 2021-22 school year.

Community college students can be especially squeezed by inflation. Here’s why

Minnesota Public Radio

While the cost of community colleges like St. Paul College in Minnesota has increased only slightly in recent years, the rising cost of everything else in life is pushing on the part of their budget reserved for college.

Community college officials think California’s higher ed master plan needs a facelift

Voice of San Diego

California’s decades-old Master Plan for Higher Education delineates the roles of each public institution in the state. Community college education officials say it’s antiquated and want to overhaul it.

Allegheny County violated law requiring funding for CCAC

WTAE

In Pennsylvania, the Allegheny County Council has approved a nearly $3 million funding boost for the Community College of Allegheny County. This comes after the county violated state law for years by underfunding CCAC, according to a county council member.

This college student was among the ‘invisible’ homeless. Now, a creative housing fix is helping her stay in school

CNN

New York City’s Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter, a non-profit established by faith and community leaders, hopes its program can be replicated across CUNY and beyond, much like the College Success Initiative created and run by the non-profit Jovenes to help the one-in-five Los Angeles County community college students and the 10% of California State University students in the region experiencing homelessness.