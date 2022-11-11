Newsmakers

New CEO

Julie A. Manley White will become the next chancellor and CEO of the Pierce College District in Washington, effective January 1. She has served as president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom since 2019. In addition, she provides executive leadership for Pierce College at JBLM, and educational programs at Western State Hospital and the Special Commitment Center.

Among her accomplishments in her current position, Manley White has helped to lead the redesign of student services systems to center the needs of its most marginalized and resilient students, and she co-created intentional spaces to engage with students and employees.

Prior to Pierce, Manley White was senior vice president for student engagement and learning support at Onondaga Community College in New York from 2013 to 2016. She served briefly as interim provost and senior vice president.

Manley White also was director of the Centers for Student Engagement and Academic Advisement at Cayuga Community College (New York) and assistant director of student services at the Damon City Campus of Monroe Community College (New York). In addition, she has served at several four-year institutions over her career, including Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester and the State University of New York at Geneseo.

Appointments

Sindy Reynolds is the new vice president for finance and operations at Cleveland State Community College. A Cleveland State alumna, Reynolds has served the Tennessee college as bursar since 2014.

Letherio Zeigler will serve as financial aid director at Savannah Technical College in Georgia. Previously, he was director of student financial aid for Mississippi Valley State University.