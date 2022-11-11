Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Washington Post

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, delivering a victory to a conservative advocacy group that sued to halt the plan.

Growing numbers of California high schoolers dual enroll in college courses, but access uneven statewide

EdSource

An analysis of California community college dual-enrollment programs shows that most districts are enrolling a lower percentage of Black and Latino students than are attending the high schools within their boundaries.

Commentary: Many-cause explanations for student success

The Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)

Interventions focused on directly improving early milestones likely won’t be as effective as multi-factor or comprehensive interventions such as CUNY ASAP or guided pathways that help students gain the study skills, financial resources, and other resources they need to be successful in college.

$55M Moraine Park Technical College referendum passes

WLUK

The Wisconsin college plans to use the money to fund a series of facility upgrades.