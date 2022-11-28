Inmate advocates want Kansas to tap into money for more college prison courses

KCUR

Only 6% of Kansas inmates are taking college classes or going through a technical degree. That number could increase starting next summer if state officials make new partnerships with colleges across Kansas.

Employers rethink need for college degrees in a tight labor market

Wall Street Journal

Big companies like Google, Delta Air Lines and IBM have reduced requirements for some positions. The shift comes as demand for workers remains high and unemployment is low.

Diversity in college leadership in California

Spectrum News

A report from the College Futures Foundation found that candidates in college leadership roles face “a host” of biases in how they are seen and evaluated.