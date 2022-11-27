How South Bend area hospitals, colleges are addressing nursing shortages
South Bend Tribune
Ivy Tech Community College officials wish they could further increase the enrollment capacity in the Indiana college’s nursing programs, but with the nursing shortage comes a shortage of credentialed nursing faculty.
Virginia community colleges find help for students in need
Washington Post
Expansion of an online screening tool connects students to food, housing and other aid.
Four Tennessee schools are reimagining the community college experience
Citizen Tribune
Four Tennessee community colleges are in the process of implementing self-designed pilot plans for Reimagining the Community College Experience – a Tennessee Board of Regents initiative to improve student success through more extensive career exploration, career advising and a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester.
What’s stopping more Native Americans from graduating college? The cost, a landmark study finds
The 19th
Homelessness, food insecurity and debt are common problems for Indigenous students pursuing higher education, a first-of-its-kind study found.
Santa Fe Community College dumps ‘not very accurate’ admissions tests
Santa Fe New Mexican
Students newly enrolling in courses at Santa Fe Community College for the spring 2023 semester might be surprised — and delighted — to find they won’t have to undergo a battery of tests long used to determine if they have to take remedial classes.
Nonprofit vows to offer free nursing training to 400 Texans per year
Austin American-Statesman
In Texas, nonprofit Dwyer Workforce Development wants to train 400 people the first year, and it is starting with the Austin area before Houston and eventually Dallas. Dwyer is working on developing connections to education partners such as Austin Community College.