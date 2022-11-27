How South Bend area hospitals, colleges are addressing nursing shortages

South Bend Tribune

Ivy Tech Community College officials wish they could further increase the enrollment capacity in the Indiana college’s nursing programs, but with the nursing shortage comes a shortage of credentialed nursing faculty.

Virginia community colleges find help for students in need

Washington Post

Expansion of an online screening tool connects students to food, housing and other aid.

Four Tennessee schools are reimagining the community college experience

Citizen Tribune

Four Tennessee community colleges are in the process of implementing self-designed pilot plans for Reimagining the Community College Experience – a Tennessee Board of Regents initiative to improve student success through more extensive career exploration, career advising and a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester.

What’s stopping more Native Americans from graduating college? The cost, a landmark study finds

The 19th

Homelessness, food insecurity and debt are common problems for Indigenous students pursuing higher education, a first-of-its-kind study found.

Santa Fe Community College dumps ‘not very accurate’ admissions tests

Santa Fe New Mexican

Students newly enrolling in courses at Santa Fe Community College for the spring 2023 semester might be surprised — and delighted — to find they won’t have to undergo a battery of tests long used to determine if they have to take remedial classes.

Nonprofit vows to offer free nursing training to 400 Texans per year

Austin American-Statesman

In Texas, nonprofit Dwyer Workforce Development wants to train 400 people the first year, and it is starting with the Austin area before Houston and eventually Dallas. Dwyer is working on developing connections to education partners such as Austin Community College.