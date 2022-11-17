Biden will ask Supreme Court to revive student debt relief plan

Politico

As it fights in court, the White House is weighing a decision on further extending the payment pause.

Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage

WBRC

As a school bus driver shortage continues to plague school systems, Shelby County Schools and the Alabama Community College System have a solution to help fill vacant positions.

Wolfspeed partners with MACNY and MVCC to launch apprenticeship program

Central New York Business Journal

Mohawk Valley Community College, Wolfspeed, Inc., and MACNY, The Manufacturers Association of Central New York, are partnering to develop a New York State registered apprenticeship program.

Consider community college — an affordable way to realize your dreams

New York Post

Through the CUNY Reconnect initiative, the city college system is aggressively trying to reach roughly 700,000 New Yorkers who have some college but no degree and help find the right programs for them.

CCC&TI joins inaugural collaborative cohort to recruit teachers

News-Topic

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will participate along with seven other teacher preparation partnerships from across the state in the inaugural North Carolina Educator Pipeline Collaborative cohort. The initiative will identify innovative methods for recruiting and preparing educators for North Carolina’s public schools.