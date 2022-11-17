Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki November 17, 2022 Print Photos from AACC-member institutions. Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou (center) welcomes first lady Dr. Jill Biden to campus for a tour of its youth apprenticeship and Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. (Photo: BTC) Harold Washington College business student Terionna Wilson introduces first lady Dr. Jill Biden during an event held at AON celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. Wilson said AON’s apprenticeship program through City Colleges of Chicago gave her the opportunity to earn a living while learning a skill. (Photo: City Colleges of Chicago/V. Resa) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper celebrates Apprenticeship Week by touring the Caterpillar Pre-Apprenticeship Training in Welding Program at Central Carolina Community College. Last year, more than 13,000 North Carolinians participated in an apprenticeship program with over 1,600 employers statewide. Of the participants, almost 1,000 were considered youth apprentices. (Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Roy Cooper) Apprenticeship advocates, including staff of the American Association of Community Colleges, learned this week about apprenticeships in Austria during an event at the Austrian Embassy in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Advantage Austria) Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, visits Yakima Valley College (YVC) for a roundtable discussion about STEM education opportunities. The roundtable was followed by a tour of YVC’s STEM education facilities, including an on-campus lab where students are growing bacteria as part as an ongoing study into antibiotics. (Photo courtesy of Office of Sen. Maria Cantwell) NorthWest Arkansas Community College recently hosted Skadi Tirpak, senior economic policy officer from the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who stopped in to check out the college’s bike tech program. (Photo: NWACC) Montgomery County Community College recently welcomed more than 30 educators and business professionals from the 2022 Columbian Academic Mission. The visitors heard about the Pennsylvania college’s mission, program, student support services and strategic partnerships. (Photo: MCCC)