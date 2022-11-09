Portland Community College wins voter support on bond measure

Oregon Live

Portland-area voters agreed on Tuesday night to pay for renovations across Portland Community College’s four campuses and network of education centers. The $450 million bond measure is the college’s biggest ask ever.

Voters approve $770 million Austin Community College bond

KXAN

Voters approved a $770 million bond for the Austin Community College District. College leaders plan to use the bond to fund new construction, upgrade existing campuses, expand services offered to students and create new training programs.

Initiative pays employees while they skill up

Seguin Gazette

Texas State Technical College partnered with area school districts, local employers and more on the Texas Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (TX Fame) Lone Star Chapter. The program will benefit manufacturers and members of the area’s workforce.

West Virginia college partners with elementary school for math intervention

The Journal

A partnership between Blue Ridge Community & Technical College and Hedgesville Elementary School is helping to build math skills among students. Each week, BRCTC education students provide math intervention to HES students in a fun and educational way.