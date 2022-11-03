Johnson County Community College eager to prepare future Panasonic workforce in Kansas

KSHB

The college is offering curriculum prepared specifically for some 4,000 new jobs at an electric vehicle battery facility in its area.

Good news and bad on community college transfers

CommonWealth Magazine

The state has redoubled efforts in recent years to make for a smoother transition from community college to four-year institutions. Are those initiatives paying off? Yes and no.

Q&A: How are North Carolina community colleges using virtual reality technology?

EdNC

Some colleges, like South Piedmont Community College, use VR to help more students experience a form of study abroad. Pitt Community College used the technology to create an online tour of campus. Other colleges use VR to expose students to multiple career opportunities in one place or for training ahead of graduation.