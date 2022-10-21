Utah now has one of the few business schools in the nation named solely for a woman

Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake Community College will use a $10 million donation from philanthropist Gail Miller to expand and modernize its business school.

Mid Penn Bank and HACC are teaming up to provide free college courses for Harrisburg-area students

PennLive

Mid Penn Bank is collaborating with HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, to offer free higher education to its current employees as well as to Harrisburg area high school students interested in pursuing a career in banking.

$21M expansion doubles capacity of PCC’s aviation-tech program

Arizona Daily Star

Pima Community College on Thursday christened a $21 million expansion of its Aviation Technology Center at Tucson International Airport that will double its student capacity, helping to relieve a severe shortage of aviation mechanics.

Commentary: Colleges as havens

Inside Higher Ed

A new Community College Survey of Student Engagement report found that students with the greatest material insecurities are often the most engaged on campus. I had to pause and reread that to make sure I got it right.

‘More than a free college program’: CMCC hits record enrollment with boost from state scholarship

Sun Journal

Maine’s community college system argues that a new scholarship has helped encourage pandemic-era graduates to attend college and reengage men in postsecondary education.

Pueblo Community College enrollment exceeds pre-pandemic levels by more than 300 students

Pueblo Chieftain

With 5,997 students enrolled at the Colorado college this fall, the school’s three campuses are experiencing significant growth.

