Photos from colleges that are members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Adena Williams Loston (far right), president of St. Philip’s College in Texas, recently hosted a tour of the Southwest campus’ aircraft lab that included (from left) Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. (Photo: SPC)

Mary Thornley (seated, second from left), president of Trident Technical College in South Carolina, participated in a White House event this month to help launch a new national Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative. Thornley represented the nation’s community colleges during a panel discussion on expanding apprenticeship opportunities. (Photo: Trident Tech)

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado this week visited SUNY Orange, which started with a 9/11 ceremony followed by a tour with a focus on targeted workforce training partnerships that the college has fostered in various business sectors. (Photo: Courtesy of the office of New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado)

Members of the Borough of Manhattan Community College and City University of New York communities as well as other local leaders and supporters gathered on September 11 to remember and reflect on the events of that day with the artist Cristóbal Gabarrón. (Photo: The Gabarron Foundation)

El Paso Community College joins in celebrating National Arts in Education Week from September 11-17, which recognizes the transformative power of the arts in education. (Photo: EPCC)

President Mark Brainard (center) chats with students and staff of Delaware Technical Community College during a picnic at the Owens Campus to kick off the new academic year. (Photo: Delaware Tech)

Northern Virginia Community College celebrates students Hamza Ansari and Ardian Peach for bringing home bronze in the cybersecurity competition at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. (Photo: NVCC)

There’s a new addition this week at the Richwood Valley campus of Missouri’s Ozarks Technical Community College: A calf was born to cow, Ruby. (Photo: OTC)