How community colleges have pivoted in the pandemic

Time

Two community college presidents highlight how their institutions have pivoted to new approaches on everything from costs to admissions to raison d’etre.

Salt Lake Community Colleges renames technical school, offering unconventional options for all backgrounds

Salt Lake Tribune

With a big hospital coming to West Valley City, the newly minted Salt Lake Technical College aims to prep students for work in health care.

Oregon expands college grant to help more students of color and from low-income families access higher education

OregonLive

The state legislature this year lowered the GPA requirement for the Oregon Promise grant from 2.5 to 2.0, a move that research suggests will help open the doors of higher education to more students of color, low-income students, young men and other underserved student groups.