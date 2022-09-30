GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

Associated Press

Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers.

In a reversal, ED is excluding millions from student loan relief

National Public Radio

In a remarkable reversal that will affect the fortunes of millions of student loan borrowers, the U.S. Department of Education has quietly changed its guidance around who qualifies for President Biden’s sweeping student debt relief plan.

Michigan lawmakers move ahead on university, community college spending bill

Michigan Radio

State lawmakers are moving quickly to approve a $250 million budget bill for Michigan’s community colleges and universities.

KCC, Eastern Iowa Airport announce funding for new aviation maintenance technology program

The Gazette

A passion for aviation basically runs in Jarrett Bohlken’s family. So when the 20-year-old learned Kirkwood Community College soon would launch a program for people seeking to get a start in the industry, it immediately sparked his interest.