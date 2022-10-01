Newsom signs bill to ban most remedial classes at community colleges

EdSource

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation that sets into motion changes that will severely restrict the ability of community colleges to offer remedial math and English courses.

More adults, low-income students enroll when community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees, study suggests

Higher Ed Dive

Community colleges that begin offering bachelor’s degrees see enrollment increases, including among low-income students and those who are age 25 and older, according to new research.

3 technical college system board members still serving 16 months after terms expire

Wisconsin Public Radio

Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin’s technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. It’s part of a GOP trend in the state that is blocking Gov. Tony Evers appointments from serving on state boards.

Commentary: Taking educational equity to the next level

CalMatters

All 116 community colleges in the system and its allies have the chance this fall to craft new three-year plans to deliver on the promise of educational equity.

Commentary: Career ladders are out, lattices are in: Can trade schools help?

Forbes

Many people no longer feel compelled to stay on one career track and are instead seeking ways to gain new skills and apply them in a variety of ways.

