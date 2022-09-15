Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note

CBS46

The president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College says the current college model isn’t working for many companies. Meanwhile, the college has seen a 12% jump in enrollment compared to last fall.

College enrollment is down. Can these new state policies help?

EdSurge

Just because people can access technology doesn’t mean they know how to use it effectively for teaching and learning. That was a problem identified in Kentucky, prompting the state to invest in technology training and professional development for professors.

Pizza vending machine offers fresh pies in 3 minutes at Mott Community College

mLive

PizzaForno, a 24/7 fully-automated artisan pizzeria in vending machine format, installed the company’s 13th machine in the country at Mott Community College before classes started for the 2022-23 academic year.